Donald L. Elsey 1947—2019

Donald L. Elsey, age 71 of Freeport, IL, passed away at on Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was born September 18, 1947; the son of the late John and Isabel (Denoyer) Elsey. He attended Aquin High School. Donald married Sally Reeser. He had served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Donald retired from Kelly Springfield after 31 years and was also an Auxiliary Freeport Police Officer for several years. He was a member of St. Thomas of Aquinas Catholic Church of Freeport. His memberships also include the United Steel Workers Union, , the American Legion, and he was a lifetime member of the Freeport VietNow. He was also a former member of the Freeport Moose Club. Because of his Native American heritage, he enjoyed collecting Native American memorabilia. He also enjoyed working puzzles, listening to music, gardening and lawn care. Food was his passion, he loved preparing it and enjoying it. Donald is survived by his daughters, Amy Jo (Keith) Beightol of Orangeville, IL and Carrie Elsey of Lena, IL; grandchildren, Patrick (Taylor Ostergard) Lampe, Forrest (Kendale Sr.) Noble, Blake Beightol, and Emma June Beightol; great grandchildren, Phoenix Lampe, Raelynne Lampe, Rydell Lampe, Kendale Noble Jr., Prince Noble, Nova Mahala Noble, and McKenzie Elizabeth Noble; and sister, Alice Ross. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Arnold and Robert; and Sally Elsey. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30th form 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Walker Mortuary in Freeport. The funeral service will be Wednesday, May 1st at 11:00 am at St. Thomas of Aquinas Catholic Church in Freeport. A graveside service will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport. A memorial fund has been established for . Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com. Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019