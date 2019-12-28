The Freeport Journal Standard Obituaries
|
For more information about
Donald Lawson
More Obituaries for Donald Lawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Lawson

Donald Lawson Obituary
Donald Lawson 1933—2019
Donald Lawson, 86 of Freeport passed away at home with his family at his side on December 25th. He was born on July 4th, 1933 to Henry and Dorothy (Muttenga) Lawson. He married Patricia Eads in 1959 in Warren, Illinois. She passed away July 2, 2011. He was a carpenter for 30 years for LMP builders and in the trade for 40 years. He was a veteran in the Army serving in Korea from 1953-1955. He was an avid Outdoorsman as he loved fishing and hunting. He is survived by his son Scott (Linda) Lawson of Lanark, IL and his daughter, Kelly (Brian) Krull of Freeport. His sisters, Dorothy (Ronald) Hendrix of Grafton, WI, and Diane (Charles) Rhodenbaugh of Dixon, IL. His Brothers, David Lawson of Rockford, IL and William Lawson of Des Moines, IA. His grandchildren include, Justin(Lannea) Krull, Jessica (Deandre) Krull, Jordan Krull, Jacob Krull, Dustin Lawson, and Dakota Lawson all of Freeport. Theresa (Mike) Albertson of South Carolina; Michele (Tony) Boland of Freeport, John (Jen) Squires of Shannon and Kathy (David) Squires of Lanark. He also had numerous Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren. The family would like to thank FHN Hospice for the excellent care and compassion that they gave to Don and their family. Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be take place at a later date. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.walkermortuary.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 28 to Dec. 31, 2019
