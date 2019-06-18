Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke Tubbs Funeral Homes - Freeport
504 N. Walnut Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 233-0613
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Lee Stevens

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald Lee Stevens Obituary
Donald Lee Stevens 1937—2019
Donald Lee Stevens, 81, of Baileyville, IL died Saturday June 15, 2019 at Walnut Acres. He was born August 15, 1937 in Anna, IL the son of Roy and Gladys (Blythe) Stevens. On May 9, 1959 he married Evelyn Linger in Waukegan, IL. Evelyn passed away March 17, 1994. On June 10, 1995 he married Marilyn Johnson at North Grove Evangelical Church in Baileyville. He was a 1955 graduate of Grayslake High School. Donald served in the Navy from 1956-1959. Over the years Don welded, drove truck and farmed. He enjoyed mowing, puzzles, John Wayne, shooting guns, woodworking and spending time with his family. Surviving are his wife Marilyn of Baileyville; five sons John (Linda) Stevens of Shannon, IL, Tom (Lynette) Duffield of Wyoming, IL, Steve (Debbie) Stevens of Forreston, IL, Tim (Holly) Duffield of Wyoming, IL and Terry (Deb) Stevens of Freeport; four daughters Teresa (Chuck) Wellman of Freeport, Nanette (Henry Alonso) Daniels of Freeport, Peggy (Jim) DeBord of Baileyville and Cindy Stevens of Forreston; 19 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Evelyn, brother Larry Stevens, sister Wanda Rouzan and sister-in-law Margaret Beard. Memorial services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday June 21, 2019 at North Grove Evangelical Church in Forreston. A visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service at the church. A memorial has been established in his memory. Please sign Mr. Steven's guestbook at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 18 to June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now