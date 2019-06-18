|
|
Donald Lee Stevens 1937—2019
Donald Lee Stevens, 81, of Baileyville, IL died Saturday June 15, 2019 at Walnut Acres. He was born August 15, 1937 in Anna, IL the son of Roy and Gladys (Blythe) Stevens. On May 9, 1959 he married Evelyn Linger in Waukegan, IL. Evelyn passed away March 17, 1994. On June 10, 1995 he married Marilyn Johnson at North Grove Evangelical Church in Baileyville. He was a 1955 graduate of Grayslake High School. Donald served in the Navy from 1956-1959. Over the years Don welded, drove truck and farmed. He enjoyed mowing, puzzles, John Wayne, shooting guns, woodworking and spending time with his family. Surviving are his wife Marilyn of Baileyville; five sons John (Linda) Stevens of Shannon, IL, Tom (Lynette) Duffield of Wyoming, IL, Steve (Debbie) Stevens of Forreston, IL, Tim (Holly) Duffield of Wyoming, IL and Terry (Deb) Stevens of Freeport; four daughters Teresa (Chuck) Wellman of Freeport, Nanette (Henry Alonso) Daniels of Freeport, Peggy (Jim) DeBord of Baileyville and Cindy Stevens of Forreston; 19 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Evelyn, brother Larry Stevens, sister Wanda Rouzan and sister-in-law Margaret Beard. Memorial services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday June 21, 2019 at North Grove Evangelical Church in Forreston. A visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service at the church. A memorial has been established in his memory. Please sign Mr. Steven's guestbook at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 18 to June 20, 2019