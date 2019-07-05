|
Donald M. Reuber 1953—2019
Donald M. Reuber, 66, of German Valley died Wednesday July 3, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Rockford. He was born March 31, 1953 in Freeport the son of Merle and Lois (Miller) Reuber. On June 7, 2003 he married Janet Wick at the First Church of the Nazarene in Freeport. Donald was employed at Honeywell as an electrician. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, basketball, softball and he was an avid fan of the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Brewers. Surviving are his wife Janet of German Valley; five daughters Tiffany (Donnie) Schofield of Freeport, Jennifer (Dan) Harrington of Loves Park, IL, Jessica (Mike) Nemecek of Mt. Morris, IL, Jollene (Brad) Haney of Machesney Park, IL and Tonya (Jon) Johann of Rockton, IL; one brother Randy (Mary) Reuber of Shannon; one sister Vicki (Jeff) Opstedal of North Dakota; ten grandchildren; and his favorite golfing buddy Ken Stark. Donald is preceded in death by his son, Tory Reuber, brother, Roger Reuber and sister, Bev Kolthoff. Funeral services will be 10:30 A.M. Tuesday July 9, 2019 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home with Rev. Gavin Brandt officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. Monday July 8, 2019 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home. Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery. A memorial has been established in his memory. Please visit and sign Donald's guestbook at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from July 5 to July 7, 2019