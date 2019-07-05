Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke Tubbs Funeral Homes - Freeport
504 N. Walnut Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 233-0613
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Burke Tubbs Funeral Homes - Freeport
504 N. Walnut Street
Freeport, IL 61032
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Reuber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald M. Reuber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald M. Reuber Obituary
Donald M. Reuber 1953—2019
Donald M. Reuber, 66, of German Valley died Wednesday July 3, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Rockford. He was born March 31, 1953 in Freeport the son of Merle and Lois (Miller) Reuber. On June 7, 2003 he married Janet Wick at the First Church of the Nazarene in Freeport. Donald was employed at Honeywell as an electrician. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, basketball, softball and he was an avid fan of the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Brewers. Surviving are his wife Janet of German Valley; five daughters Tiffany (Donnie) Schofield of Freeport, Jennifer (Dan) Harrington of Loves Park, IL, Jessica (Mike) Nemecek of Mt. Morris, IL, Jollene (Brad) Haney of Machesney Park, IL and Tonya (Jon) Johann of Rockton, IL; one brother Randy (Mary) Reuber of Shannon; one sister Vicki (Jeff) Opstedal of North Dakota; ten grandchildren; and his favorite golfing buddy Ken Stark. Donald is preceded in death by his son, Tory Reuber, brother, Roger Reuber and sister, Bev Kolthoff. Funeral services will be 10:30 A.M. Tuesday July 9, 2019 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home with Rev. Gavin Brandt officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. Monday July 8, 2019 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home. Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery. A memorial has been established in his memory. Please visit and sign Donald's guestbook at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from July 5 to July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now