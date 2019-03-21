|
|
Donald Neal Walz 1932—2019
Donald Neal Walz, 87, of Freeport, IL, passed away on March 19, 2019. He was born on February 3, 1932 in Bagley, WI, to Edward H. and Elizabeth A. (Ryan) Walz. Don started his long career by attending Medical School at the University of Groningen Netherlands. It was during his residency as an emergency room doctor in Cedar Rapids, IA, where he met his future wife, nurse Mary L. Stafford. They would later be married on August 10, 1968 in Manchester, IA. He then transitioned his career and became a high school teacher at Orangeville HS, teaching biology, chemistry, and running the yearbook. After retiring from teaching, he began his third career by taking over his father's business, The Walz Lumber Company. Don was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
Survivors include his daughters: Kimberly J. Walz and Sheri A. (Martin T. Kurr) Walz; son, Brenden Walz; grandchildren: Alex Kurr and Maia Kurr; and brother, Msgr. William Dean Walz.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary Walz; and his brother Rodney Walz.
A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Freeport Area Church Cooperative
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019