Donald W. Lobdell 1930—2020
Donald W. Lobdell, 90, of Lena, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at his home after a short illness. Don was born on March 11, 1930 in Lena, the son of Lester and Etta (Miller) Lobdell. He married Elsie Shippee on October 19, 1951. Don served in the Army from 1951-1953 then was a dairy farmer most of his life. After retiring from farming he worked at Hoy Ford, Lobdell Transportation and delivered flowers for DeVoe Floral. He valued his membership in Lena United Methodist Church.
Surviving is his wife Elsie, daughters Nancy Diddens of Genoa City, WI, Karen (Monty) Stabenow of Rockford, Kathy (Greg) Edler and Mary (Jim) Hudson of Lena, 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 2 foster great-grandchildren and one brother Kenneth of Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, one sister, and one grandson.
In light of recent events, funeral services will be private.
Burial will be at Salem-Shippee Cemetery in McConnell, IL.
Pastor Keri Rainsberger will officiate the services.
A memorial has been established in his memory for the Lena United Methodist Church.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020