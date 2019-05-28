Donald W. Wilson 1933—2019

Donald W. Wilson, 86, of Rock City passed away on Tuesday, May 28th 2019. He was born and raised in Rock Grove, IL; the son of Elmer and Beulah Wilson. He graduated from Dakota High School in 1950 and married Dona Lawler on March 16th, 1952. Don was a lifelong farmer, and worked as a rural mail carrier for Rock City for almost 40 years. He was an active member of Dakota Rock Grove United Methodist church and the Dakota Lions Club. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and fastpitch baseball for Rock City and Davis. He loved to travel and went on many vacations with his family. He also chaperoned several trips with the Dakota Marching Indians, and loved going to all of his grandkids sporting events and activities. Don was a great husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. He was a gentle, quiet man who loved his family dearly. Don is survived by his wife, Dona of 67 years and their three children, Mike (Colleen) Wilson and their sons, Tyler and Adam; Jeanine (Terry) Weiand and their children, Eric (Kelly) Weiand and their son, Xander, Jamie (Josh) Sickles and their children, Brynlee, Kenzie and Cooper, and Jordan Weiand; Chris (Kurt) Koester and their children, Landon, Griffin and Keegan; his brother, Darrell (Fern) Wilson; sisters in-law, Neva Wilson and Loraine Toelke; and several nieces and nephews. Don is proceeded in death by his parents, and brother, Delbert Wilson. Services will be held at the Dakota United Methodist Church 120 S. Church St. Dakota, IL. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31st from 4-7pm, and the memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1st at 10:30 am. A memorial fund will be established in his name. Condolences may be shared with his family at www.walkermortuary.com. Published in The Journal-Standard from May 28 to May 30, 2019