|
|
Donna Arlene (Stamm) Runte 1931—2019
Donna Arlene (Stamm) Runte, 87, of Forreston, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday June 28, 2019. She was born in Stephenson County on October 11, 1931, the daughter of Milford and Elta (Lestikow) Stamm. Donna graduated from Forreston High School. Donna married Willard Runte on September 15, 1952. She worked many years at Burgess Battery in Freeport, Shannon Nursing Home, and like many women of her day, she worked hard on the family farm while raising her family. She enjoyed her family and helping in Children's Church as a member of North Grove Evangelical Church. She also enjoyed cooking, counted cross stitch, gardening, and having family come and freeze endless quarts of corn. Donna is survived by her two sons, Glenn Runte and Richard (Cindi) Runte; grandchildren, Angie (Shaun) Pitter, Kyle (Jennifer) Runte, Mallory (Clay) West, and Elizabeth Runte; great-grandchildren, Peyton Pitter, Connor and Landon Runte, Lily and Shelby West, and Caroline Williams; sisters, Glenda (Bob) Carter, and Theo (Larry) Harrentstein; and brothers, Lavern (Helen) Stamm, Gary (Lorrene) Stamm. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Willard Runte; and sisters, Gail Babcock and Carol (Clarence) Barker. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday July 3, 2019 at North Grove Evangelical Church. Rev. Lyle Zumdahl will officiate. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in her memory. Please sign Donna's guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 29 to July 2, 2019