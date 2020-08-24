Donna L. Cox-Rodriguez 1949—2020
Donna L. Cox-Rodriguez, age 70 of Freeport, IL, passed away at home on Monday, August 24, 2020. She was born in Chicago, IL on December 6, 1949 to Donald and Cindy (Chastain) Cox. She married Merci Rodriguez on November 1, 1986. Donna received her Doctorate and was a FNP. She won the Woman of Excellence Award and JC Award. She enjoyed going to trivia night. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren, and taking them and their friends to Comic-Con every year since 2013. She is survived by her husband, Merci Rodriguez of Freeport; sons, Tom Haiklas, George McDonald, and Arturo (Monica) Rodriguez; daughter, Andrea (Brian) Myzia; 8 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; brothers, Jim (Fran) Cox, Roy Cox, David Hernandez, and John Hernandez; and sisters, Bonnie Seymour and Joan Golema. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Christopher Rodriguez; sister, Mary Mauger; and brother, James Larson. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 29th at 11:00 a.m. at Walker Mortuary in Freeport with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. A memorial fund has been established in her name. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com
