|
|
Donna L. Statdfield 1930—2019
Donna L. Statdfield, 88, of Freeport, died Tuesday June 11, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph in Freeport. She was born September 22, 1930 in Rockford, IL the daughter of Edwin and Marcella (Beck) Rice. Donna worked as a bookkeeper alongside her husband for Statdfield Plumbing. Donna also worked at Peak Personnel for several years before retiring. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, playing cards and most importantly spending time with her family and grandkids. Surviving are her two sons, Gary (Dianne) Statdfield of Freeport and John (Barb) Statdfield Jr. of Freeport; daughter Mary (Joe) Arpaia of Eugene, OR; two brothers, Edwin (Ann) Rice of Rochelle, IL and Jim (Patty) Rice of Freehold, NJ; sister, Judy Sassman of Chillicothe, IL.; and eight grandchildren, Brian. Keith, Marc, Anne, Bradley, Destiny, Harmony and Eliana; eight great-grandchildren; also surviving is special friend, Bill Michelson. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband. Donna's family would like to extend special thanks to FHN Hospice and Presence St. Joseph for the tremendous care they showed Donna. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday June 17, 2019 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home. Pastor Larry Elliott will officiate. Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Willwood Burial Park in Rockford, IL. A memorial has been established in her memory. Please sign Donna's guestbook at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 14 to June 16, 2019