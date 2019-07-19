Home

Donna R. Stauffacher Robertson

Donna R. Stauffacher Robertson Obituary
Donna R. Stauffacher Robertson 1961—2019
Donna R. (Stauffacher) Robertson, 58, of Raleigh, North Carolina died on May 22, 2019. Donna was born on January 13, 1961 in Freeport, Illinois to Daniel (Bill) Stauffacher and Harriet L. (Towell) Stauffacher.
Donna was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her daughter, Avery Robertson of Raleigh, NC, mother, Harriet Stauffacher of Freeport, IL, sister Pam (Jim) Dole of Freeport, IL, nephew Grant Hasting of Seattle, WA and many family and friends.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 27 at 11:00 a.m. at Harmony United Methodist Church, 2600 W. Pearl City Road, Freeport, IL. There will be no visitation. Memorials received by the family will go to support mental health and organ donation.

The family is being assisted by Renaissance Funeral Home, Raleigh, NC. A full obituary is available at www.rfhr.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from July 19 to July 21, 2019
