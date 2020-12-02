Donna Rae (Bunbury) Pittz 1934 —2020
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our sweet mother, Donna Rae (Bunbury) Pittz on December 1, 2020. Donna was born on January 22, 1934 and was raised on the family farm in Ridgeway, Wisc. As the oldest of seven siblings in an Irish Catholic household, she was tough and protective, but it was her kind, gentle, nurturing soul that touched the hearts of everyone she met. Donna earned her license as a Radiological and Lab Technologist and transitioned to being a full-time mom of six girls with a husband that loved her dearly. She will forever be remembered by her warm hugs, unyielding support, inspirational advice, and quick wit. She cherished time with family and friends. She was a master at cooking with no recipes and entertaining effortlessly. Donna is survived by her daughters: Renee (Sam Pobjecky), Jean (Ronald Daggett), Kimberly (James Ward), Sharon (Kirk Sinclair); Kelli Pittz, Kathleen Rae (Larry Welborn). She is also survived by her siblings: Blaine (Nancy Bunbury), Raymond (Linda Bunbury), Kay Bunbury, Colleen Bunbury (John Conrad), sister-in-law Virginia Bunbury, brother-in-law John Logli, Pittz family in-laws, nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by the one true love of her life, her husband William Pittz, her parents Raymond and Marie Bunbury, her siblings Ronald Bunbury and Patricia Logli. While our hearts are heavy with sadness, they are also filled with wonderful memories, warmth, and laughter. We celebrate her life and find peace knowing she is with her beloved husband in Heaven. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday December 4, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Rev. Kenneth Anderson will officiate. Entombment will be in Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in her name. The family requests no flowers or trees be sent. Please sign Mrs. Pittz's guestbook at www.burketubbs.com