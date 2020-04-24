|
|
Donna Rose "Daisy" (Bennett) Ruthe 1931—2020
Donna "Daisy" Rose (Bennett) Ruthe, 89, of Rockford, IL passed away peacefully in her home with family April 20, 2020 at Wesley Willows Kirk's Place, Rockford IL. Donna was born on a farm in Wysox Township near Milledgeville IL, moved to Polo IL graduating from Polo Community High School in 1948, married C. Eugene Ruthe in 1949, lived on a farm near Table Grove IL, and then in Loves Park IL and Machesney Park IL.
Daisy was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church, Loves Park IL - Sunday school teacher, Choir, and Trustee; and Westminster Presbyterian Church, Rockford IL. Daisy worked for Lenz Pharmacy, and retired 1997 from Warner Lambert after 21 years as a machine operator.
She was smart, creative, beautiful, caring, sweet, funny, feisty, and independent; seeing possibilities in everything and everyone. Mother, Poet, Lifelong Learner, 4-H Leader, belonged to "Before and After" and "PM Swedish American Swim" cancer support groups, many "singles" groups, N. Suburban Library Book discussion, and tutored for The Literacy Council.
Even in her last weeks, Mom would say, "Let's go on a picnic!" when she tried to get out of her wheelchair; and "Who's going to take care of my kids? I don't trust anyone to do it right." The family is grateful for the excellent care of our Mother by the Wesley Willows, Mercy Health System, and Mercy Care Hospice staffs.
Daisy was predeceased by her father Ralph Nathaniel Bennett, mother Katie (Zartman) Bennett; siblings and their spouses - brothers (WW2 heroes) Chester Allen (Irene) Bennett, Karl Ralph (Grace) Bennett, Robert Vernon "Pete" (Marion) Bennett, sisters Pauline Gertrude (Edward McCombs) (Leon) Zelinka, June Elizabeth (Charles) Sieferman, Irma Kathryn (Frank) Caputo; nieces and their husbands - Louise Ilene (Richard) Donaldson, Barbara Jean (Wayne) Merrill; great niece Patricia Louise (Mark) True; nephews – Richard Allen Caputo, Andrew Charles (Tina) Sieferman; husband Clarence Eugene Ruthe, infant son Robin Alexander Ruthe, unnamed infant son, and daughter Wendy Jo Ruthe.
Daisy is survived by her children - Melodie Ann (Thomas) Alvarez, Milwaukee WI; Victoria Katherine (Richard H Cogswell) (Gregory) Hahn, Elkhorn WI; Christina Rose (Keith) Palesh, Denver CO; John-Martin Theodore (Michelle) Ruthe, Anchorage AK; Gina Ellin Ruthe, Rockford IL; 8 grandchildren - Richard B (Kristi) Cogswell, Rockford IL; Andrea E. Palesh, New York NY; Ruthelena M. Alvarez, Milwaukee WI; Katherine S. (Joshua) Reich, Tucson AZ; Emmanuel S. Alvarez, Milwaukee WI; Daniel H (Patricia) Cogswell, Kansas City MO; Alexander D. (Alexandra) Palesh, Loveland CO; Nathaniel T. (Daniela) Cogswell, White Bear Lake MN; and 12 great grandchildren.
Daisy will be interred at Oakwood Cemetery, Macomb IL. Due to Covid 19, Services will be delayed indefinitely. Visitation will be at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel, 3910 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford, IL 61103. Memorial Service will be at Westminster Presbyterian Church 2821 N Bell School Rd, Rockford, IL 61107, Pastor Gretchen Hammeke officiating. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be donated to Her Family or Church. Daisy was able to donate anatomical gifts to Gift of Hope, and requested that all consider doing Organ Donation Registration.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020