|
|
Donna Stauffacher Robertson 1961—2019
Donna R. (Stauffacher) Robertson, 58, of Raleigh, North Carolina died unexpectedly on May 22, 2019. Donna was born in Freeport, Illinois to Daniel (Bill) Stauffacher and Harriet L. (Towell) Stauffacher. Donna was a proud "Pretzel", graduating from Freeport High School in 1979. She received a Bachelor's degree in Political Science from University of Illinois, and a Master's degree in Business from Northern Illinois University. Donna worked for Columbus McKinnon in Charlotte, NC, as Director of Marketing, Industrial Products Group. Donna was preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by her daughter, Avery of Raleigh, mother, Harriet of Freeport and sister Pam (Jim) Dole of Freeport, Illinois.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial Services in Raleigh and Freeport will be scheduled at a later date. The family is being assisted by Renaissance Funeral Home, Raleigh, NC. Go to RFHR.com for updated information on services and memorials.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 31 to June 2, 2019