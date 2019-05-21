|
Doris Ganschow 1931—2019
Doris Mae (Hatland) Ganschow, 87, of Walnut died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Heritage Health in Mendota.
She was born on August 31, 1931, in Walnut, the daughter of Clarence Milton and Blanche Ruth (Johnson) Hatland. She married Gerald Lee Ganschow on September 20, 1953.
Doris is survived by four sons: Randall (Kathy) of Mendota, Illinois; Jeff (Debbie) of Ennis, Texas; David (Michele) of Waukesha, Wisconsin; John (Michele) of Smyrna, Tennessee; and Judy (Jim) Robinson of Pearl City, Illinois; 16 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 1 great, great, grandchild; a sister Mildred (Hatland) Dill of Vallejo, California; brother- in- law Dean Ganschow of Walnut, Illinois; sister- in- law Lois (Bob) Brown of Sarasota, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a sister, Carol Heaton; brother in law, Clifford Heaton; sister- in- law, Delores Ganschow; and niece, Roberta LaFrades.
Visitation will be held Thursday, May 23rd 2019, from 5 to 8 PM. at the Garland Funeral Home in Walnut, Illinois The funeral service will be Friday, May 24th at 10 AM at the Walnut United Methodist Church. Burial will conclude at the Walnut Cemetery.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 21 to May 23, 2019