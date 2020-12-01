Doris Goodrich 1937—2020

Doris Goodrich, 83, of Freeport, IL, died November 11, at Rock River Health Care in Rockford, IL. Doris was born April 9, 1937 to Norval and Bessie (Kloepping) Goodrich.

Doris graduated from Elizabeth High School and worked many years before retiring from Micro Switch, in Freeport, IL.

Doris is survived by a sister, Joyce (Bill) Clarkson of Thomson, IL, and brother, Marlo Goodrich of Savanna, IL., and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Winonna Reed. Arrangement have been made with the Hermann Funeral Home in Stockton, IL. Due to Covid-19 there will be no public services. A private burial took place at Ladies Union Cemetery in Stockton, IL.



