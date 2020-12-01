1/1
Doris Goodrich
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Goodrich 1937—2020
Doris Goodrich, 83, of Freeport, IL, died November 11, at Rock River Health Care in Rockford, IL. Doris was born April 9, 1937 to Norval and Bessie (Kloepping) Goodrich.
Doris graduated from Elizabeth High School and worked many years before retiring from Micro Switch, in Freeport, IL.
Doris is survived by a sister, Joyce (Bill) Clarkson of Thomson, IL, and brother, Marlo Goodrich of Savanna, IL., and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Winonna Reed. Arrangement have been made with the Hermann Funeral Home in Stockton, IL. Due to Covid-19 there will be no public services. A private burial took place at Ladies Union Cemetery in Stockton, IL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hermann Funeral Home - Stockton
249 N. Park Street
Stockton, IL 61085
(815) 947-3355
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hermann Funeral Home - Stockton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved