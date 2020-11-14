Doris M. Horner 1931—2020
Doris Marie Horner, 88, of Shannon died at Liberty Village Manor Court in Freeport on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born December 27, 1931 in Forreston on the family farm to Herman and Jennie (Ables) Swalve. She graduated from Forreston High School in 1949, and married Reynold "Pat" Horner on May 18, 1952 at Forreston Grove Church. She was a wonderful farm wife and mother all her life, dedicating herself to her family. She loved the farm life with Pat and supported him faithfully, especially as his sole caregiver the last 5 years of his life before he did of ALS. In her younger days, Doris was the softball pitcher for the Swalve family team. She was also quite a competitive bowler and card player. But her greatest talents were in music, as she was a very accomplished pianist and organist. Throughout her life, she brought the music, playing the organ for services at both Forreston Grove Church and Bethel United Methodist Church in Shannon. She accompanied kids competing in school music contests, played for soloists and choirs of every sort, playing music for weddings, for funerals and countless special events. She is survived by her children, Mark (Michele) Horner of Shannon and Ann (Tom Weafer) Horner of Olathe, KS; three grandchildren, Rachel Horner-Brackett (Kelcey) of Muscatine, IA, Ben (Elisa) Horner of Shannon, and Jack Weafer of Olathe, KS; great grandchildren, Isla Horner of Shannon, Arys Brackett of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Dell Brackett of Iowa City, IA; one brother-in-law, Lloyd DeVries of Shannon; one sister-in-law, Betty Swalve of Mount Morris, IL; one nephew, Larry DeVries of Shannon; and one niece, Lois (Paul) Graff of Casper, WY. As a committed Christian, Doris was ready for this move to her heavenly home. Her family wishes the current pandemic conditions allowed for the beautiful, music-filled home-going service she richly deserved. Her service will be heartfelt, but private. Interment will take place at Brethren Cemetery in Shannon. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com
