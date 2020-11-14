1/1
Doris M. Horner
1931 - 2020
Doris M. Horner 1931—2020
Doris Marie Horner, 88, of Shannon died at Liberty Village Manor Court in Freeport on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born December 27, 1931 in Forreston on the family farm to Herman and Jennie (Ables) Swalve. She graduated from Forreston High School in 1949, and married Reynold "Pat" Horner on May 18, 1952 at Forreston Grove Church. She was a wonderful farm wife and mother all her life, dedicating herself to her family. She loved the farm life with Pat and supported him faithfully, especially as his sole caregiver the last 5 years of his life before he did of ALS. In her younger days, Doris was the softball pitcher for the Swalve family team. She was also quite a competitive bowler and card player. But her greatest talents were in music, as she was a very accomplished pianist and organist. Throughout her life, she brought the music, playing the organ for services at both Forreston Grove Church and Bethel United Methodist Church in Shannon. She accompanied kids competing in school music contests, played for soloists and choirs of every sort, playing music for weddings, for funerals and countless special events. She is survived by her children, Mark (Michele) Horner of Shannon and Ann (Tom Weafer) Horner of Olathe, KS; three grandchildren, Rachel Horner-Brackett (Kelcey) of Muscatine, IA, Ben (Elisa) Horner of Shannon, and Jack Weafer of Olathe, KS; great grandchildren, Isla Horner of Shannon, Arys Brackett of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Dell Brackett of Iowa City, IA; one brother-in-law, Lloyd DeVries of Shannon; one sister-in-law, Betty Swalve of Mount Morris, IL; one nephew, Larry DeVries of Shannon; and one niece, Lois (Paul) Graff of Casper, WY. As a committed Christian, Doris was ready for this move to her heavenly home. Her family wishes the current pandemic conditions allowed for the beautiful, music-filled home-going service she richly deserved. Her service will be heartfelt, but private. Interment will take place at Brethren Cemetery in Shannon. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hermann Funeral Home - Shannon
37 E. Market St.
Shannon, IL 61078
(815) 864-2441
Guest Book

8 entries
November 15, 2020
Mark & Ann, your mom was a wonderful person. You guys and your families are in my prayers.
Linda Crichton Schutt
Friend
November 14, 2020
Thoughts & Prayers to the families of Doris. Loved to listen & watch her play the piano!
Georgia Alexander
November 14, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. I have very fond memories are Doris at music contests. My mom used to enjoy visits with her too! Such a kind lady.
Elaine Terpening
Family
November 14, 2020
Doris touched many persons lives with her smile, talents and graciousness.
Carolyn & Cliff Beyer
Neighbor
November 14, 2020
I was “one of those kids” who Mrs. Horner accompanied for music contests. I listened to her play the piano and organ for church services and school musicals. She also “tried” to teach me to play by ear and not by sight—-I did eventually learn how. I will always remember her commitment to family and students in general. Mark and Anne, I wish you well as you remember her life and grieve your loss. Dan Kampen
Dan Kampen
Friend
November 14, 2020
My sincere condolences to everyone. Doris was an interesting lady. Enjoyed her visits at Christmas.
Childs Campbell
Family
November 14, 2020
Doris was always a welcome addition to our Christmas celebration! She was a joy to talk to and always knew she would be up on her sports information! Our hearts are with you as we celebrate her life!
Marcy Campbell
Family
November 14, 2020
She was a wonderful lady. I loved listening to her play piano and organ at church in Shannon. Will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers during this time.
Thad Schrader
Friend
