I was “one of those kids” who Mrs. Horner accompanied for music contests. I listened to her play the piano and organ for church services and school musicals. She also “tried” to teach me to play by ear and not by sight—-I did eventually learn how. I will always remember her commitment to family and students in general. Mark and Anne, I wish you well as you remember her life and grieve your loss. Dan Kampen

