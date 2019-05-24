Home

Law-Jones Funeral Home Inc
202 Monroe St
Hanover, IL 61041
(815) 591-3317
Visitation
Monday, May 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Law-Jones Funeral Home Inc
202 Monroe St
Hanover, IL 61041
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Hanover, IL
View Map
Doris Schaible Obituary
Doris Schaible 2019
Doris M. Schaible, age 75, of Freeport, Illinois, formerly of Hanover, Illinois, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport. Her visitation will be held from 7:00-9:00 p.m., Monday, May 27, 2019 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Hanover. Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hanover. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Hanover. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church and other local organizations in Doris' memory. Family and friends are invited to share in Doris' life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 24 to May 26, 2019
