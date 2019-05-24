|
Doris Schaible 2019
Doris M. Schaible, age 75, of Freeport, Illinois, formerly of Hanover, Illinois, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport. Her visitation will be held from 7:00-9:00 p.m., Monday, May 27, 2019 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Hanover. Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hanover. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Hanover. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church and other local organizations in Doris' memory. Family and friends are invited to share in Doris' life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 24 to May 26, 2019