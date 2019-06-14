|
|
Doris V. Wahler 1924—2018
Doris V. Wahler age 94 of Normal Illinois, formerly of Freeport Il passed away on Thursday October 25, 2018 at the McLean County Nursing Home in Normal Illinois. She was born on February 21, 1924 in Freeport, the daughter of the late Walter and Gertrude (Heaney) Adams. Doris married Richard H. Wahler Jr. on August 27, 1943; he passed on March 13, 2004. Doris is survived by her daughters, Michelle (Larry) Miller of Rockford, Il., Holly (Kent) Van Leeuwen of Henderson, NV, Maureen (Brad) Benson of Farmington, UT, and Barbara (Tim) Abel of Carlock, Il.; several grandchildren, step grandchildren, and several great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 11:30 am at the Eagles Club, 1200 W. Galena St., Freeport, IL. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for FACC (Freeport Area Church Cooperative) 514 S. Chicago Ave, Freeport Il. or to Grace Episcopal Church 10 S. Cherry St. Freeport Il. Condolences may be mailed to Walker Mortuary, Attn: Barb Abel/Doris Wahler 321 W. Main St Freeport, Il 61032 or may be shared with the family at www.walkermortuary.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 14 to June 16, 2019