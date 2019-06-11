|
Dorleen Switzer 1938—2019
Dorleen A. Switzer, age 80 of Orangeville, IL, passed away June 8, 2019 at the Presence St. Joseph Center in Freeport, IL.This obituary of a remarkable woman was written by her husband of over 60 years, Stephen Switzer. Dorleen was born and raised on the Showers Century Farm in Orangeville, IL, born November 11, 1938, the only child of Elwood and Grace Showers. She attended and graduated from a one room country school (Franklin) and graduated from Orangeville High School class of 1956. During the 1950's, she was an elite gymnast with the Swiss Turners of Monroe, WI. Dorleen traveled and competed with the Swiss Turners in many parts of the United States, always a top performer and won many awards. On June 8, 1958, she married Stephen A. Switzer in the Orangeville Methodist Church. While Steve served in the U.S. Army, she kept the home fire burning. For many years she worked in the insurance industry in Freeport, IL. In the 1960's, 1970's, and 1980's she was known as a wonderful cook and hostess. Her New Years Eve and 4th of July galas were legendary. Their son, Joel Stephen was born December 22, 1971 and before he went to grade school, she taught him to ride a bike, skateboard, ride a unicycle, swim and play cribbage. Through all of Joel's school years, she was kind and generous to his many friends. Dorleen was always supportive of me during my 32 years of "Patterson Buildings". (A remarkable feat) A long time member of the Masonic Fraternity, she served several terms as Worthy Matron of Freeport Chapter #303 Order of Eastern Star, where she was considered to be one of the best ritualists ever. She even installed her cousin, Nancy Veach, as Worthy Matron in Arkansas. Dorleen loved to travel, especially the American West and Alaska. She had visited all 50 states and numerous foreign countries. In 2001, Dorleen and Steve built and retired on a small acreage west of Orangeville, where they loved the changing season, the wild animals and pond to enjoy with family and friends. In August 2017, her only son Joel was killed in an accident near Fairbanks, Alaska. Even with the wonderful love and support from family and friends, Dorleen never recovered from that. Visitation will be held from 4:30-7:00 p.m. on Friday June 14, 2019 at the Cramer-Leamon Funeral Home in Orangeville, IL. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Oakland Cemetery in Freeport. A memorial has been established in her name for the Orangeville Volunteer Fire Department. A luncheon will follow at the Crystal Room at the Masonic Temple, 305 West Stephenson Street in Freeport. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com
