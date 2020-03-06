|
Dorothy A. Elam 1937—2020
Dorothy Ann Elam, 83, of Freeport Illinois passed away Tuesday March 3. She was the daughter of Raymond and Bernadette Fellows of Columbus, Ohio where she was born. Preceding her in death, was her husband Brendan J Hogan who passed away in 1982 and her husband Charles Elam who passed away in 2014. She is survived by her brother Robert Fellows and family as well as step-son Eric Elam.
She graduated from North High School in Columbus, Ohio where she was first in her class. She graduated from Ohio University where she earned the Freshman Honor Society, elected to Chimes and Mortarboard, as well as Phi Beta Kappa. She was President of the Political Society and History society. She was on the debate team and won first place in the State of Ohio debate championships as well as first place in State for extemporaneous speaking. She also organized the Ohio University Forum as well as winning a Woodrow Wilson grant for her Masters.
She moved to Chicago where she served as a tour guide on the German submarine at the Museum of Science and Industry. She worked for the Cook County Hospital as employment supervisor and then went in to the hospitably industry as Vice president of a company that organized companies exhibitions at the convention center as well in Las Vegas. While in Chicago she served as President of the State Street Business Professions and President of Women in Public Service. She moved to Freeport Illinois where she retired but kept busy buying concert and sports tickets for ticket brokers.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
