Dorothy A. Ness 2020
Dorothy A. Ness, 92, passed away May 15, 2020, at skilled care nursing center Manor Court of Freeport. Dorothy was a lifelong resident of Freeport. Born to Clarence and Vera (Kneller) Watson, she was one of 12 brothers and sisters. She married John C. Ness, March, 28, 1948, at St. John's Church, Freeport. Her husband preceded her in death on Aug. 28, 1995. Dorothy worked for Freeport School District. She was a member of Stephenson County Antique Engine Club, serving as Queen in 1991. She belonged to Home Extension and St. John's United Church of Christ. Dorothy loved spending time with her family, cooking, sewing, gardening, traveling and dancing.
Survivors are sons John Ness of Lena, IL; Jerry (Kay) Ness of Golden Valley, AZ; and daughter Jean (David) Burgess of Onalaska, WI; four grandsons, David Ness of Denton, TX; Jeffrey Ness of Freeport, IL; Alexander Burgess of River Falls, WI; and Gregory Burgess of Minneapolis, MN. Surviving brothers are Carl (Jean) Watson of Rockton, IL and Robert Watson, Homer Glen, IL. Dorothy also has many wonderful nieces and nephews who visited and corresponded with her in her later years.
Passed before her are her husband, her parents, six brothers and three sisters.
Dorothy will be interred with her husband at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens of Freeport. A private family remembrance is planned at a later date.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 21 to May 23, 2020