Dorothy A. Sieffert 1930—2020
Dorothy Arlene Sieffert, went to her heavenly home on March 3rd, 2020. She was born November 9th, 1930 to Lee & Goldie Feary on a farm south of Mt. Morris IL. She graduated from Polo High School in 1948, then went on to nursing school at Deaconess Hospital in Freeport IL and graduated in 1951. She married Tom Sieffert on May 14, 1951 at St. Mary's church in Freeport. She worked at Massachusetts General in Boston for 6 months while Tom was stationed in the Navy. They returned to Freeport in 1952 and this is where they made their home and raised their children. She worked as an RN at Deaconess Hospital and then later in life, she and Tom owned and worked at the Round Up in downtown Freeport for many years along with their friends. To cherish her memories are children, David Sieffert, Valerie Collins, Vicki (Steve) Wigger, Joseph (Amy) Sieffert. Grandchildren, Stefan & Arlena Collins, Tyler & Zachary Wigger, and Kyle Sieffert. Great-grandchildren, Mia, Sofiya & Stefan Collins. Sister, Donna Haslip and special cousin Eleanor Albright. Sisters-in-law, Shirley Nelson, Carol Mohr, Betsy (Tim) Solbrig, Peggy LaForge, Nancy Robison, Ginny (Bill) Kussner, Emily (Todd) McCarthy, Teresa (John) Topham, Barb (John) Fisher and Lila Feary, also many nieces and nephews. Preceeded in death by her beloved husband Charles Thomas Sieffert. Also, brother Ronald Feary, sisters-in-law, Jean Sieffert, Judy Solbrig, Kay Parks and brothers-in-law, Len Nelson, Don Sieffert, Bob Mohr, Steve LaForge, Gene Haslip.Funeral services will be 10:30 A.M. Saturday March 7, 2020 at Burke_Tubbs Funeral Home in Freeport. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. A memorial has been established for FHN Hospice in her memory. Please visit www.burketubbs.com to sign Mrs. Siefert's online guestbook and to share memories.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020