Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke-Tubbs Funeral Homes - Freeport
504 N. Walnut Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 233-0613
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy C. Rogers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy C. Rogers Obituary
Dorothy C. Rogers 1941—2020
Dorothy C. Rogers, 78, of Freeport, passed away in her home on Saturday February 22, 2020. Dorothy was born March 24, 1941 in Freeport, the daughter of William and Phyllis (Dueth) Diehl. On March 31, 1962, Dorothy and Larry Rogers were united in marriage at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Mr. Rogers died October 29, 2009. Dorothy was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and Stephenson County Home Extension. Alongside her husband Larry, they owned and operated Rogers Precision Machine. Surviving are her two sons, Jim (Tammie) Rogers of Freeport and Jon (Jodi) Rogers of German Valley; brother, Jerry (Diane) Diehl of Mesa, Arizona; and four grandchildren, Logan Rogers, Hunter Rogers Sydney Rogers, and Sierra Rogers. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and one brother, William Diehl Jr. Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday February 29, 2020 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Rev. Dr. Willis R. Schwichtenberg will officiate. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at Our Redeemer. A memorial has been established in Dorothy's memory. Please sign her guestbook at www.burketubbs.com

logo

Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -