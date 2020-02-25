|
|
Dorothy C. Rogers 1941—2020
Dorothy C. Rogers, 78, of Freeport, passed away in her home on Saturday February 22, 2020. Dorothy was born March 24, 1941 in Freeport, the daughter of William and Phyllis (Dueth) Diehl. On March 31, 1962, Dorothy and Larry Rogers were united in marriage at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Mr. Rogers died October 29, 2009. Dorothy was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and Stephenson County Home Extension. Alongside her husband Larry, they owned and operated Rogers Precision Machine. Surviving are her two sons, Jim (Tammie) Rogers of Freeport and Jon (Jodi) Rogers of German Valley; brother, Jerry (Diane) Diehl of Mesa, Arizona; and four grandchildren, Logan Rogers, Hunter Rogers Sydney Rogers, and Sierra Rogers. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and one brother, William Diehl Jr. Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday February 29, 2020 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Rev. Dr. Willis R. Schwichtenberg will officiate. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at Our Redeemer. A memorial has been established in Dorothy's memory. Please sign her guestbook at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020