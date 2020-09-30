Dorothy Conley 1930—2020

Dorothy M. (DeBerry) Conley, age 90, formerly of Mundelein, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 1:37pm, in the presence of her daughters at the beautiful Monroe Clinic Hospice Home in Wisconsin.

Dorothy was born on a tobacco farm in Lexington, IN on February 8, 1930. She was the 6th child out of 8 born to William M. and Johanna V. (King) DeBerry. She moved to Chicago when she was seven years old. She attended Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and School and Our Lady Academy Boarding School in Manteno, IL and Providence Catholic High School. She held jobs at Sears and Wicks Lumber in Vernon Hills, IL.

Dorothy married the love of her life, Frank B. Conley on February 7, 1959 at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Oak Park, IL. They built their life in Mundelein and together lovingly raised two daughters Ruth (Peter) Nader of Libertyville and Peg (Stephen) Ehlbeck of Freeport, IL. They were members of St. Mary of the Annunciation Parish in Mundelein. The last three years of her life, Dorothy lived in Freeport and attended St. Joseph Church.

She is survived by her two daughters, grandchildren: Ryan Nader of West Palm Beach, FL, Sarah (Michael) Thompson of Chicago, IL, Kyle Nader of Libertyville, IL, Dr. Kathleen Ehlbeck of Freeport, IL, Clare Ehlbeck of Chicago, IL and Johanna Ehlbeck of Freeport. She is the last of the DeBerry siblings to pass and is predeceased by her parents, her husband Frank of 49 yrs, sisters: Margaret Meagher, Nellie Frickenstein, Josephine Hanks, Helen DaMore, Wilma Riplinger, Betty Moore, brother, Bill DeBerry and brother-in-law Thomas Conley and sister-in-law Virginia

Carlin. A special thanks to those who gave her a loving hand at the end of her life including FHN Hospice and Monroe Hospice as well as the staff at Liberty Village (Estates and Hawthorn) in Freeport. And finally a sincere thank you to Father Timothy Barr and Chaplain Steve Bullock.

A mass in her honor will be held at St. Mary of the Annunciation in Mundelein on Saturday, October 3 at 10:00am. There will be a visitation in the church starting at 9:30am until the start of the service. A celebration of life is planned for the Spring of 2021. A memorial has been established for Hospice, St. Joseph Church in Freeport and St. Mary of the Annunciation Church in Mundelein.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store