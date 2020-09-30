1/1
Dorothy Conley
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Conley 1930—2020
Dorothy M. (DeBerry) Conley, age 90, formerly of Mundelein, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 1:37pm, in the presence of her daughters at the beautiful Monroe Clinic Hospice Home in Wisconsin.
Dorothy was born on a tobacco farm in Lexington, IN on February 8, 1930. She was the 6th child out of 8 born to William M. and Johanna V. (King) DeBerry. She moved to Chicago when she was seven years old. She attended Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and School and Our Lady Academy Boarding School in Manteno, IL and Providence Catholic High School. She held jobs at Sears and Wicks Lumber in Vernon Hills, IL.
Dorothy married the love of her life, Frank B. Conley on February 7, 1959 at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Oak Park, IL. They built their life in Mundelein and together lovingly raised two daughters Ruth (Peter) Nader of Libertyville and Peg (Stephen) Ehlbeck of Freeport, IL. They were members of St. Mary of the Annunciation Parish in Mundelein. The last three years of her life, Dorothy lived in Freeport and attended St. Joseph Church.
She is survived by her two daughters, grandchildren: Ryan Nader of West Palm Beach, FL, Sarah (Michael) Thompson of Chicago, IL, Kyle Nader of Libertyville, IL, Dr. Kathleen Ehlbeck of Freeport, IL, Clare Ehlbeck of Chicago, IL and Johanna Ehlbeck of Freeport. She is the last of the DeBerry siblings to pass and is predeceased by her parents, her husband Frank of 49 yrs, sisters: Margaret Meagher, Nellie Frickenstein, Josephine Hanks, Helen DaMore, Wilma Riplinger, Betty Moore, brother, Bill DeBerry and brother-in-law Thomas Conley and sister-in-law Virginia
Carlin. A special thanks to those who gave her a loving hand at the end of her life including FHN Hospice and Monroe Hospice as well as the staff at Liberty Village (Estates and Hawthorn) in Freeport. And finally a sincere thank you to Father Timothy Barr and Chaplain Steve Bullock.
A mass in her honor will be held at St. Mary of the Annunciation in Mundelein on Saturday, October 3 at 10:00am. There will be a visitation in the church starting at 9:30am until the start of the service. A celebration of life is planned for the Spring of 2021. A memorial has been established for Hospice, St. Joseph Church in Freeport and St. Mary of the Annunciation Church in Mundelein.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
24 entries
September 30, 2020
I am not sure how life will be without her. I will miss her forever and cherish her memories and love.
Peg Ehlbeck
Daughter
September 29, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Julie Lodygowski
Family
September 29, 2020
So special to me! My mom's best friend. And they could laugh for sure! So helpful to me when my mom needed her so much. Both of my boys weddings my mom had just spent a stay in the hospital and then nursing home. I needed someone to help and guess who we called...your best friend since childhood. Dorothy came and stayed with my mom without a blink of an eye and not once but twice. They had a week together each time and they shared some special time. But most of all helped me when I really need the help! Love you Dorothy and I know you are together having your laughs and telling stories of all the fun times you had together!
mary retzke
Friend
September 29, 2020
Peg Ehlbeck
Daughter
September 29, 2020
Peg Ehlbeck
Daughter
September 29, 2020
Peg Ehlbeck
Daughter
September 29, 2020
Peg Ehlbeck
Daughter
September 29, 2020
Peg Ehlbeck
Daughter
September 29, 2020
Peg Ehlbeck
Daughter
September 29, 2020
Peg Ehlbeck
Daughter
September 29, 2020
Peg Ehlbeck
Daughter
September 29, 2020
Peg Ehlbeck
Daughter
September 29, 2020
Peg Ehlbeck
Daughter
September 29, 2020
Peg Ehlbeck
Daughter
September 29, 2020
A life well lived - I will miss you forever Mom!
Peg Ehlbeck
Daughter
September 29, 2020
Ruth I remember your Dad's wake. Prayers.
Jim King
Friend
September 29, 2020
Dear Peg and Ruth, Your Mom was a lovely lady who raised a beautiful family. My most sincere condolences to you. Your Cousin, Mary Beth Melville Johnson
Mary Johnson
Family
September 28, 2020
The Lord Jesus Christ comfort you and give you peace. Pastor Theodore Bodjanac
Theodore Bodjanac
Friend
September 28, 2020
Peg Ehlbeck
Daughter
September 28, 2020
Peg Ehlbeck
Daughter
September 28, 2020
Peg Ehlbeck
Daughter
September 28, 2020
Peg Ehlbeck
Daughter
September 28, 2020
Peg Ehlbeck
Daughter
September 28, 2020
Peg Ehlbeck
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved