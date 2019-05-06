|
|
Dorothy Demeter 1932—2019
Dorothy Demeter, a lifelong resident of Lena, IL passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 4, 2019. She was born on January 9, 1932. When she graduated from Lena High School in 1949, she was accepted into one of the best university's dairy science departments in our country. She became an Iowa State graduate with a Bachelor's degree in Dairy Industry and returned to the family factory to improve and direct Quality Control/ Product Development for the Kolb-Lena Cheese Company. Two years after her graduation she married a fellow Iowa State Dairy Science Master's Graduate, James Demeter. She is survived by four children; Helen, Fred, Jim, and Katherine. She also adored her eleven grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. Dorothy and Jim's dairy industry experience, knowledge, and mentorship yet continues in the professional work of their two sons Fred and Jim, and fifth generation cheese makers, grandsons Darryl and Nate.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her father (Karl M. Renter), mother (Frieda K. Kolb), step-brother (Henry Renter), and nephew (Michael Renter). Visitation services will be held on Saturday May 11th from 9:30-11:30am at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lena. Pastor Rick Bader will officiate the funeral service from 11:30-12:30. A memorial fund has been established for St John's Lutheran Church and the Lena Historical Society. Complete obituary and condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 6 to May 8, 2019