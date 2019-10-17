|
Dorothy "Janice" Heyer 1926—2019
Dorothy "Janice" Heyer age 92, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Elizabeth Nursing Home. She was born on November 11, 1926 in Freeport, IL to Allen and Dorothy (Drane) Coomber. She married Gordon Heyer on February 6, 1946 at the Warren Methodist Church. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Women's group, and the church council. She enjoyed square dancing, taught ceramics classes for many years, playing euchre and watching game shows.
She is survived by children Lori (Tom) Corbari of Stoughton, WI, Todd (Tammy) Heyer of Stockton, IL; grandchildren Dan (Tabitha) Majors, Aaron (Sara) Majors, George (Denise) Corbari, Chris (Debbie) Corbari, Michaela Corbari, Jackie Heyer, Brian Day, Heather Hammer, Crystal Heyer, Alisha (Ryan) Pearson, Samantha Digmann (Reed Gibson) and Madison Fetter; 36 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gordon on June 25, 2016 and her grandson Dustin Heyer on July 18, 2016.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Stockton, IL.
Visitation will be from 4:00 till 8:00 PM on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena, IL.
Officiating will be Pastor Chuck Wolbers.
Burial will be in Ladies Union Cemetery.
A memorial has been established in her name.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019