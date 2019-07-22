|
|
Dorothy Irene McLain 1923—2019
Dorothy Irene McLain, 96, of Winter Haven, FL and formerly of Freeport, IL, passed away on July 19, 2019. She was born on June 23, 1923 in Roth, IA to William and Juanita (Adams) Ernst. She married Elmer G. McLain in 1945 until his passing in 1988, and Kenneth L. McLain in 1989 until 2009, when he would also pass away. Both men were from Freeport. She worked at Burgess Battery and Micro Switch for many years before retiring. She was a member of the Eagles Club.
Survivors include her children Patti (Roger) Weigel of Lakeland, FL, Gary McLain of Dakota, IL, and Elmer (Donna) McLain of Freeport, IL; 16 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 16 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by both husbands, sister Doris Kortemeier, twin half brothers Philman and Phillip Ernst, all of Freeport, half sister Sandra Doyle of Fort Worth, TX, and son Karl McLain of Freeport.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday July 27, 2019 at 10 AM, with visitation from 9 AM until time of service, at the Schwarz Park Blvd. Chapel in Freeport. A visitation will be held on Friday July 26, 2019 from 5-7 PM, also at Schwarz Park Blvd. Chapel. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established in her memory. Online condolences can be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from July 22 to July 24, 2019