Dorothy L. Miller 1918—2020
Dorothy L. Miller, 101, of Freeport, passed away February 2, 2020.
She was born on October 13, 1918 in Stephenson County to Fred & Ruth (Molter) Schmitt on their first wedding anniversary. She has been living at Liberty Village in Freeport for the last 15 years.
Dorothy married Chester Miller on March 11, 1944 in Freeport. He preceded her in death on March 30, 2004, having celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary 2 weeks before. She was a graduate of Freeport High School in 1936. She was a beautician and a dental assistant for many years. Dorothy and her husband farmed the family dairy farm near Dakota for 38 years, retiring in 1982 to Freeport.
Dorothy was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Freeport for 90 years. She sang in the church choir and was a member of the Fellowship Sunday School class and Mary Circle. She participated in the Rural Chorus and Freeport Choral. She was also a 57-year member of the Davis Eastern Star and was a member of the Eastern Star organization for 82 years, Scottish Rite Woman's Club, R.S. V. P. for 30 years, and a charter member of the Stephenson County Association for Home Community Education Rock Run Unit.
Her hobbies included gardening, crafts, crocheting, volunteering, playing cards and dominos, and spending time with her grandsons, Ryan and Kyle.
Surviving are her daughter, Leanne Reidelbaugh, and husband Laverne, grandsons Ryan and wife KaLeigh of California, and Kyle of Dakota. She is also survived by her great-granddaughter, Remmie of California. Several nephews and nieces and a special cousin, Dorothy Schlueter of Davis are also survivors.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one sister - Lois Engle, three sister-in-laws – Fay Miller, Arlene Erickson, and Alice Scheider, and brother-in-laws – Ben Engle, Kenneth Miller, Karl Erickson, and Duane Scheider.
Funeral services will be at Faith United Methodist Church in Freeport on Monday, February 10, at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will also be at Faith United Methodist Church on Sunday, February 9th from 2 to 6 p.m. and from 9:30 until the time of the service on Monday. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in her name for Faith United Methodist Church, Freeport Area Church Cooperative, and s.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Pedersen and the staff at Garden Court and Manor Court at Liberty Village for the loving care they gave her. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020