Dorothy Myers 1933—2020
Dorothy Grace Myers, age 86 of Shannon, IL passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital. She was born June 10, 1933 in Chadwick, IL to the late Clifford and Lena (Craig) Shibley. Dorothy married Edgar Myers on August 17, 1952 in the Bethel United Methodist Church in Shannon. Edgar passed away on January 18, 1966. She was a 1952 graduate of Chadwick High School. Dorothy and her husband farmed all but two years while he was in the military. She was employed at Elkay Manufacturing in Lanark and Shannon for 21 years before retiring in February of 1999. Dorothy was a member of Cherry Grove Church of the Brethren. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and especially enjoyed being able to attend the grandchildren's school activities and sporting events. Dorothy is survived by her two daughters, Patty (Lyle) Robinson of Shannon and Melinda (Mark) Fellner of Eureka; her three grandchildren, Lucas (Kara) Robinson, Stephanie Fellner and Kyle (Emily) Fellner; her great granddaughter, Oakleigh Marie Robinson; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant daughter, Dawn; grandparents; three sisters, Ruth Smith, Effie Shibley, and Betty Norpel; and one brother, Clifford "Shorty" Shibley. A graveside service will be held at Lanark Cemetery on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. A memorial fund has been established for the Cherry Grove Church of the Brethren. Condolences may be shared with Dorothy's family at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020