Dorothy Young 1923—2019
Dorothy Young died April 19, 2019, at Oakwood Village in Madison, Wisconsin, where she had been in assisted living for several years. She was the daughter of Herman and Florence Fransen (nee Denton). Dorothy was born March 30, 1923, in Freeport, Illinois. She worked as Secretary for the Girl Scouts in Freeport, and later for 16 years as Court Reporter for Stephenson County. In 1976 she moved to White Lake, near Montello, Wisconsin, and in 2012 to Oakwood Village. In 1941, she married Stanley Young - they were married for 76 years. Dorothy loved swimming, gardening, needlepointing, playing cards, and was Secretary of the White Lake Association for many years. Dorothy is survived by daughter, Jane; son, Jim; and grandchildren Eric (Cheryl) and Erin.
A memorial service and burial was held at Oakland Cemetery in Freeport on April 23, 2019. Sympathy cards may be sent to Jim Young at 2415 11th St., Kenosha, Wisconsin, 53140.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 3 to May 5, 2019