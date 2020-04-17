|
Dorvin Fortner 1919—2020
Dorvin Detweiler Fortner, Freeport, passed away on April 14, 2O2O, at the age of 100, at the Heritage Woods Assisted Living. Dorvin was born October 24, 1919 to Almon Clinton and Salome Hershey Detweiler Fortner in their home near Dakota, lllinois.
Dorvin graduated from Dakota High School in 1938. He lived his entire life in the Dakota/Rock City area except for 4 years he served in Civilian Public Service. He served in Colorado, South Dakota, and Pennsylvania. He was baptized upon his confession of faith in Jesus Christ as his Savior and Lord at Freeport Mennonite Church. He faithfully attended and was an active
member in the Freeport Mennonite Church his entire life except for the time he served in alternative service. Dorvin was never afraid to share his love for the Lord with others. He was a very positive example to his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Dorvin also loved flying and earned his pilot's license later in life.
Dorvin married Carol Carr on June 23, 1946 in Gulfport, Mississippi. They farmed together in the Dakota/Rock City area until they retired. They shared 73 years of married life and were blessed with three children: Linda, Jerry, and Glenna Fay.
He will be greatly missed by his wife Carol, his children Linda (Norm) Yoder, Henderson, Nebraska, Jerry (Deb) Fortner, Davis and Glenna Fay Bergey, McMinnville, Oregon; grandchildren, Jennifer (Dickson) Sommers, Harrisonburg, Virginia, Derek (Joy) Yoder, Hesston, Kansas, Christie (Steve) Moss, Rock City, Jeremy (Amber) Fortner, Dakota, Sara (Matt) Whitfield, Dundee, Oregon, and Luke (Samantha) Bergey, McMinnville, Oregon.Great grandchildren, Aliyah Sommers, Cedon, Caryn, and Callie Yoder, Caleb Moss, Ben and Ellen Fortner, Carter, Kate, and Myla Whitfield, and Faye Bergey. Also, Juanita (Carl) Thomas who was raised by his parents.He was preceded in death by his parents, Almon and Salome, father-in-law and mother-in-law Earl and Maida Carr, a sister-in-law, several brothers-in-law and many other family and friends.
Dorvin donated his body to science therefore a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020