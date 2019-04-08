Duane C. Toelke 1949—2019

Duane C. Toelke, age 69 of Davis, IL, passed away at home on Friday, April 5, 2019. He was born August 14, 1949; the son of the late Alvin and Irene (Meinert) Toelke. He was a 1967 graduate of Dakota High School and went on to attend Highland Community College. Duane was a lifelong farmer and worked for several companies in the animal husbandry field. He was an avid sports fan and especially liked the Brewers and Fighting Illini. Most of all, Duane loved being around his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his daughters, Melissa (Jason) Banks of Morrison, IL, Amanda (Darrin Detert) Toelke of Rockford, IL, and Rebecca (Jon) Leiser of Freeport, IL; grandchildren: Adrienne, Kaleb, Gabrielle & Madison Banks; Aniya Fleming; and Scarlett & Sydney Rose Leiser; brothers, Larry Toelke of Freeport and Robert (Nancy) Toelke of Davis; and sister, Linda Toelke of Chicago. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Katrina Toelke; and infant grandson, Jerry Lee Fleming III. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 11th at 11:00 a.m. at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Dakota with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. A memorial fund has been established for the Dakota High School FFA. Condolences may be shared with his family at www.walkermortuary.com. Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019