Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Duane Kruse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duane Kruse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Duane Kruse Obituary
Duane Kruse 1939—2019
Duane Lester Kruse, age 80, of Lanark, IL, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in his home. Cremation rites will be accorded. A funeral service will be held Monday, August 12, 2019, at the First Brethren Church in Lanark at 11 am. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 4 pm to 7 pm at First Brethren Church, and also one hour prior to Monday's service. The Masonic Rite will take place during the Sunday visitation at 6:30 pm. A memorial will be established in his memory. Family and friends are invited to share in Duane's life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Duane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.