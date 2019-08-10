|
|
Duane Kruse 1939—2019
Duane Lester Kruse, age 80, of Lanark, IL, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in his home. Cremation rites will be accorded. A funeral service will be held Monday, August 12, 2019, at the First Brethren Church in Lanark at 11 am. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 4 pm to 7 pm at First Brethren Church, and also one hour prior to Monday's service. The Masonic Rite will take place during the Sunday visitation at 6:30 pm. A memorial will be established in his memory. Family and friends are invited to share in Duane's life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2019