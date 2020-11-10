1/1
Duane Lee "Giggles" Olthoff
Duane Lee Olthoff, also known as "Giggles", "Gigs", or "Ganey", 80, of Freeport, Illinois, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Rock River Health Care in Rockford, Il. He was born February 23, 1940 in Stockton, IL to Richard and Margaret (Koch) Olthoff. He graduated from Stockton High School in 1958. He enlisted in the U.S. army in 1960, and proudly served in the Korea/DMZ zone; attaining the rank of Sergeant. He enjoyed watching baseball (Cubs and Yankees), football (especially the '49ers and Bears), basketball and NASCAR. He loved to travel by car and to "just drive around". He was a member of the Freeport Eagles Club. He worked for the Northern Illinois gas company while living in Stockton, and worked in construction most of his life. He also loved his lottery tickets and slot machines. He is survived by his daughters, Michelle (Kevin) Ziesemer of Itasca, IL and Jennifer Hill of Milwaukee, WI. Granddaughters; Amelia, Jillian, Blair and Meredith Ziesemer , and Coral and Whitney Miller. Also his brother, Larry (Barb) Olthoff, sisters, Lorraine (Kenneth)Wilhelms, Shirley (Bill) Guffey, and Karen (Ron) Boyer, and many nephews and nieces, and good friend Bob Klaus. He was preceded in death by his parents; Richard and Margaret Olthoff, infant sister, Joyce, brothers-in-law, Ron Boyer and Bill Guffey, nephews, Mike Boyer, and Jeff Guffey. The family would like to extend a big "thank you" to all the caregivers and staff at Walnut Acres for his care these last 7 years. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Novemebr 14, 2020 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home. Pastor William Blomberg will officiate. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Social distancing guidelines will be practiced and masks will be required. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established in Giggles' memory. Please sign his guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com



Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
