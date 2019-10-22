Home

LEAMONS FUNERAL HOME - LENA
210 WEST MAIN STREET
Lena, IL 61048
(815) 369-4512
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
LEAMONS FUNERAL HOME - LENA
210 WEST MAIN STREET
Lena, IL 61048
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Salem United Church of Christ
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Salem United Church of Christ
Duane M. Otte


1949 - 2019
Duane M. Otte Obituary
Duane M. Otte 1949—2019
Duane M. Otte, 70, of Lena passed away unexpectedly at home on October 20, 2019. He was born September 26, 1949 to Elmer ad Florence (Otte) Otte. He attended and graduated from Lena schools in 1967 then served in the Air Force as an Aircraft sheet metal repairman during Vietnam. He married Judith (Brubaker) Sliffy on October 27, 1984. He worked for Lena Builders, Inc for many years as a maintenance man and later worked as a bindery worker at Wagner Printing until his retirement.
Duane loved hot rods and classic cars. He built a 1932 Chevy Sedan with the help of family and friends and enjoyed car shows and cruising around to show off his car. Recently, Duane traded in his blue Chevy for a lavender 1936 Ford Coupe. He loved tractor pulls and traveling around the country with his wife.
He is survived by his wife, Judith, and his two step-children Brian (Sheila) Sliffy of Woodstock and Jennifer Sliffy of Lena, two adored grandsons, Evan and Austin, his brother Dennis (Mary Ann) Otte, sister, Arlene Loewe, four nieces and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Alan Otte and sister-in-law Karen, an infant brother Arnold, and brother-in-law Melvin Loewe.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday October 26, 2019 at Salem United Church of Christ.
Visitation will be from 4:00 till 7:00 PM on Friday October 25, 2019 at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena, and again from 10:00AM until time of services on Saturday at the Church.
Officiating will be Pastor Randy Nicholas.
Burial will be in Salem United Church of Christ Cemetery.
A memorial has been established in his name.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
