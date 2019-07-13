Home

LEAMONS FUNERAL HOME - LENA
210 WEST MAIN STREET
Lena, IL 61048
(815) 369-4512
Duane Rakowska 1926—2019
Duane "Ski" F. Rakowska, age 93, passed away on Friday July 12, 2019 at Heritage Woods in Freeport, IL. He was born on January 24, 1926 to Rudolph and Velma (Davidson) Rakowska in Waddams Township. Ski attended Winslow High School. He served his Country in the U.S. Navy in WWII. He married Beverley (Lindquist) Dirksen in October 1976. For 25 years, Duane worked at Structo as a Supervisor. He is survived by his wife Beverley of Rockford; children- Jeff (Patti) Rakowska of Lena, Dana (Coleen) Rakowska of Freeport; and Lisa (Ellsworth) Dascher of Lena, grandchildren-Wendi (Adam) Handt of Janesville, Shaun (Brianna) Dascher of Freeport, Kelsi (Ethan) Lane of Lena, Seth Dascher (Melissa May) of Rockford; great-grandchildren- Ayden and Addison Handt and Vivien Dascher; three step-daughters- Wendey Larson of Rockford, Vickie Bruner of Beloit and Terrie Peterson of Chippewa Falls, WI; six step-grandchildren; sister Opal Weick of Lena and brother Jerome "Mike" Rakowska of Stockton and sister-in law, Colleen Rakowska of Lena.
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant sister Doris, step son-in-law, Clare Larson, step-granddaughter Stephanie Takala, two brothers Darrell "Chick" and Gary Rakowska. Duane was a member of the Lena United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday July 17, 2019 at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena, IL. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday July 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena, IL. Officiating will be Ernie Stabenow. Interment will take place at Silent Hill Cemetery in McConnell. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in his name.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from July 13 to July 16, 2019
