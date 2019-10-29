|
Dwight David Peterson 1954—2019
Dwight David Peterson, 65, of Freeport, IL, passed away on Friday October 25, 2019 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa after a courageous 6 month battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer. He was surrounded by his family throughout his journey. He was born on June 4, 1954 in Freeport, IL to Robert and Charlotte (Bennehoff) Peterson. He grew up on a farm north of Rock City, IL. He graduated from Dakota High School in 1972. From there he worked various factory jobs and at Larson Roofing until he started with Freeport Industrial Roofing in 1985. He retired from there in 2014. He married Diane J. Kemp on June 27, 1982 at First Lutheran Church in Freeport, IL. Together they had 2 daughters.
Dwight, or Pete, as many knew him by, was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He could always be found out in the woods, in a tree stand or outside taking care of his home and yard. He particularly enjoyed hunting with his bow and arrow along with fishing and trapping. Over the years, he was able to take many hunting trips all over the country and Canada hunting various wildlife including caribou, elk, antelope, black and brown bears, and whitetail deer. He was a lifelong member of the NRA.
After retiring from roofing, he worked part time for Rick Kahly in construction and flooring. He and Diane had the privilege of traveling to Arizona for the past 3 winters to enjoy the outdoors in warmer weather with friends and family. As a family, we were able to begin a yearly vacation tradition and built many wonderful memories in the times we shared. He also had a very important role of Papa to his 5 grandchildren who couldn't wait to spend weekends at Grandma and Papa's house and go fishing, tractor rides, checking the bird houses and whatever else they could get him to go along with. He will forever hold a special place in all of their hearts.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Diane, his daughters Lindsay (Matt) Gall-McLaughlin (Bettendorf, IA) and Lauren (Josh) Warner (Eldridge, IA), his beloved Grandchildren, Alyson Gall, Kendall McLaughlin, Sadie Gall, Nora Warner, and his namesake Jackson David Warner. He is also survived by his mother, Charlotte (Freeport, IL) and his sister, Colleen Groves(Freeport, IL) brother-in-laws Ray (Cheryl) Kemp (Huntsville, AL), David (Melissa) Kemp (Madison, WI), and Michael (Kim) Kemp (Phoenix, AZ) as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert, Father and Mother-in-Law, Joe and Phyllis Kemp, his grandparents, his Brother-in-Law David Groves, and his Sister-in-Law, Susan Kemp.
Visitation for Dwight will be held on Friday November 1, 2019 from 3-6 PM at St. John United Church of Christ, 1010 S. Park Blvd., Freeport, IL. Family will greet guests on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 12-1 prior to a 1:00 funeral at the church. Cremation rights to follow with private family burial.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the of Iowa City, The Musella Foundation for Brain Tumor Research or to the family to purchase needed items for the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice Home. Online condolences can be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019