Earl Guenzler 2020
Earl Guenzler, age 89, of Elizabeth, IL, passed away Monday, October 19th, surrounded by his family at Mercy Medical Center in Dubuque, IA. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 24th, at the Hanover United Presbyterian Church in Hanover, IL. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 23rd, at the Law Jones Funeral Home in Elizabeth, as well as one hour prior to the service at the church. The funeral service will be streamed live at https://www.facebook.com/LawJonesFuneralHome/
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude's Hospital.