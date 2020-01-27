|
Earl H. Wyatt Jr. 1927—2020
Earl H. Wyatt Jr., 92, of Freeport died Friday January 24, 2020 at Walnut Acres in Freeport. He was born September 24, 1927 in Steward, IL to Earl Sr. and Ruth (Newlin) Wyatt. On February 28, 1948 he married Nechia Belle Barrett in Scarboro, IL at the EUB Church. Nechia passed away January 17, 2020. Earl served in the United States Air Force from May 1946 until November 1947. Earl was a postal carrier for 30 years and also worked for Rawleighs. He was affiliated with the Shannon Baptist Church. Earl loved playing sports with his daughters, fishing, working in the yard in the summer, Mom's southern fried chicken and keeping his cars pristine. He is survived by his two daughters Connie (Richard) Heinrich and Earleen Richardson; two brothers Strauda (Carol) Wyatt of Oregon, IL and Allen (Joyce) Wyatt of Rochelle, IL; and 30 nieces and nephews. Preceding Earl in death is his parents, wife, sister Helen (Elmer) Stone, brother Kelly (Pat) Wyatt and son-in-law Timothy Richardson. Joint memorial services for Earl and Nechia will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established for a nonprofit of your choice. Please visit www.burketubbs.com to share memories of Mr. Wyatt.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020