Earnestine
(McGee) Norman 1926—2019
Earnestine (McGee) Norman, 92, of Freeport, peacefully departed this earthly life at FHN, to enter into the presence of her Lord and Savior in the early morning hours of June 25, 2019. She was born in Quitman, Mississippi on August 17, 1926 to the late Emerson and Susie Layman McGee. After graduating from high school, Earnestine moved to Freeport to live with her sister, Christine Salter. There she met and married the love of her life, Merle D. Norman (deceased). She and Merle were united in holy matrimony in 1946 and from this union three children were born, Merle Edward (deceased), Patricia Lynette, and Clarence Burt (deceased).
Earnestine was a member of Southside Church of God in Rockford, IL until 1950, when family and several church friends founded First Church of God in Freeport. Earnestine has been an active, faithful and loved member of First Church of God for the past 69 years. She has served in many roles at the church including: choir member, devotion leader, Sunday School Teacher, usher, Youth Leader, Children's Church Director, Vacation Bible School Coordinator, Sunday School Superintendent and Good Samaritans' Auxiliary Leader. Earnestine loved the Lord and was passionate when she spoke about her relationship with God. When asked how she was doing, she would simply smile and reply, "I'm blessed!" Oftentimes, Earnestine would add, "Why complain, when you can pray!" She enjoyed family gatherings because family was extremely important to her and she always made everyone feel special. She had a wonderful sense of humor and her comments will always be a fond reminder, to everyone that knew her, that laughter is truly good for the soul. Earnestine was employed by Burgess Battery, Structo Manufacturing, Northern Illinois Community Action Program (CAP), Frank's Taxi Service, and McGee's Record Shop. She also worked as an Avon Representative for many years. She was an active member of the Freeport community and served on the local Child Abuse Board, NAACP and Freeport Freedom of Residence Board (FFOR). Earnestine was also very supportive of her husband's community activism and many times quietly assisted him in the fight for employment and housing equity in Freeport. Earnestine was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Merle D. Norman; her parents Emerson and Susie McGee; two sons: Merle Edward Norman and Clarence Burt Norman; one grandson, Curtis Bonds Norman, one great-granddaughter Braxton Loomis; brothers: Leroy (Rosie) McGee, W.M. (Magnolia) McGee, Alonzo, R.C., Milton, Henry (Effie), and Frank (Arnetta); and sisters: Christine (Broomsey) Salter and Loretta (Willie, Sr.) Gage. She leaves to cherish her memories her devoted daughter, Patricia Lynette of Freeport; grandchildren: Monica Elise Norman, Dale Anthony Loomis, Alexander Norman and Kaleb Norman all of Rockford; Michael Norman of Freeport, Valencia (Ed) Mwangi of Lake in the Hills, and Edward Emerson Norman of Washington, DC; three great-grandchildren Gregory Norman of Rockford, Kelys Craft of Janesville, WI, and Jahmeir Norman of Freeport; one sister-in-law Earnie Mae McGee of Rockford; daughter-in-law Anita Wright Norman of Laurel, MD; special "daughter" Kathy Lynn Cooley of Cincinnati, OH; lifelong friend, Betty Lou Cross of South Holland, IL; and a host of loving and caring nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A celebration of the life of Earnestine Norman will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Church of God, 484 South Ottawa Street, Freeport. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. on Saturday until the time of service. Officiating will be Rev. James E. Cooley Sr., of Cincinnati, OH. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery and Mausoleum, 2619 W. Pearl City Road, Freeport. A memorial scholarship has been established in her memory at the Boys and Girls Club of Freeport and Stephenson County. Please visit www.burketubbs.com to sign Earnestine's online guestbook and to share memories.
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 29 to July 2, 2019