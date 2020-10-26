Edith M. Wohlford 1923—2020
Edith M. Wohlford, 97, formally from Pearl City, Freeport, and Elizabeth, Illinois, died 10-22-2020 at Allure Nursing Home of Mt. Carroll, Illinois, where she had been living. She was born in a log cabin in Green County, WI, on 7-11-1923, to parents Clarence and Florence (Malkow) Witt.
She was a graduate of Orangeville High School Class of 1940, Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing Class of 1944, and received a B.S. Degree from St. Francis College in 1975. She married Delbert W. Wohlford on July 30, 1944 at Immanuel Evangelical Church in Monroe, WI. She was also the last School Nurse for Stephenson County then was employed as school nurse by Le-Win and Orangeville School District. In her last year and half of nurses training, she was in the "U.S. Nurses Cadet Program." She was a member of Pearl City United Methodist Church and her Organizations included the United Methodist Women, Pearl City American Legion Auxiliary and many more Associations for Nursing and Education.
Survivors include her Daughter Sheila Ann (Dan) Sadler of Elizabeth, IL; Sons: David (Joyce) Wohlford of Surprise, AZ, Larry Wohlford of Sun City, AZ, and Edward Wohlford of Lindenwood, IL; Daughter-in-law Peggy Wohlford of Lena, IL; Honorary Son David Goodwin of Avondale, AZ; Grandkids: Scott (Kathy) Sadler of Elizabeth, IL, Lori Ann (Joe) Sledzik of Round Lake, IL, Karie Ann (Leo) Levesque of Richmond Hill, GA, Jeff Schoenhaar of Hanover, IL, Debra Burdin, Jennifer (Mark) Chang of Surprise, AZ, Major Joshua Wohlford of Pensacola, FL, Major Justin (Devin) Wohlford of Newport News, VA, Payton Wohlford of Lindenwood, IL; 12 Great Grandkids, Sister-in-law Violet Witt of Freeport, IL; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by Husband Delbert, Mother and Father, Son Randy Wohlford, Granddaughter Sara Ann (Sadler) Schoenhaar , Great Granddaughter Skylar, Sister Elaine (Witt) Thomas, Brothers Edwin and Duane Witt, Nephews Doug and Jimmy Thomas, Sister-in-law Dolores Heilman, and Brothers-in-law William Fritzenmeier, Robert Heilman and James Thomas.
A Private Family Service will be held on 10-28-2020 at 1:00 PM, with visitation at 12:30, at the Pearl City United Methodist Church, with Interment at Highland Cemetery in Pearl City, IL.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Family would like to thank all the Doctors, Nurses, CNA's (especially Granddaughter Kathy Sadler) and all others that took great care of our Mom.
Edith loved her family, nursing, all the school kids she tested and helped, quilting, flowers and making Sho-fly pie for all the family gatherings. Online condolences may be shared at www.schwarzfh.com