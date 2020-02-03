|
Edna J. Meyer 1933—2020
Edna J. Meyer, 86, of Freeport, died Saturday February 1, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital. Edna was born February 19, 1933 in Milledgeville, Illinois, the daughter of J.B. and Charity (Delematter) Stroup. She married Kenneth R. Meyer on June 23, 1956. Mr. Meyer passed away November 25, 1990. Edna worked at Furst McNess and Micro Switch/Honeywell for 25 years. She also loved helping her daughters at Yellow Creek Quilt Designs in Pearl City. She was a former member of the Moose Lodge and Auxiliary. Edna enjoyed fishing, quilting, reading, playing the slot machines, but most of all being with her family. Edna was proud to be a blood donor.
Surviving are her daughters, Judy (Dwayne) Hoffman of Cottage Grove, WI.; Vicki (Dave) Olsen of Pearl City; Jill (Dave) Shaulis of Lanark; sons, Ed (Dee) Meyer of Winslow; Ray Meyer of Winslow; 14 grandchildren, Paul, Kristian, and Jared Hoffmann; Jaime Schiess, Sara Abrahamson, Tiffany Hildebrand, Heidi, Shaun, Carly, and Jennifer Meyer; Todd and Scott Kempel, Jodi Moretz and Randi Webb; 23 great-grandchildren; sister, Grace Lackey of Freeport; sisters-in-law, Dona (Ron) Dornink, Elaine (Homer) Tackett, and Pat (Hollie) Sellman; and dear friend, Mary Evans of Freeport. Also surviving are many nieces nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Edna was preceded in death by parents, husband, three brothers, Roy, James, and Donald; two sisters, Dorothy(infant) and Hazel Peebles; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Durling, Mildred Springman, Irma Ludolph, and Betty Heiden; and companion, Don Horne. Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday February 5, 2020 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home. Pastor Arthur Stees will officiate. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established in her memory. Please sign Edna's guestbook and share a memory at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020