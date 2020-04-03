The Freeport Journal Standard Obituaries
Eileen Hubb
Eileen Elizabeth Hubb


1942 - 2020
Eileen Elizabeth Hubb Obituary
Eileen Elizabeth Hubb 1942—2020
Eileen Elizabeth Hubb, age 77, of Stockton, IL passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Lena Living Center. She was born August 17, 1942 in Freeport to the late Orville and Blanche (Krise) Croffoot. Eileen married Roger Hubb in Pearl City on June 12, 1960. Roger passed away August 18, 2016. She was a 1960 graduate of Pearl City High School. She was a previous member of the Stockton Chamber of Commerce. Eileen farmed with her husband and had worked as a secretary at Heartbuilt Homes, a bank teller at Citizen State Bank, and a Realtor for Rausch Reality and Bauer Insurance. She enjoyed polka dancing with her husband, bowling, quiliting, crocheting and sewing. Eileen loved attending her grandchildren's musical, theatrical and musical events and her grandchildren loved her potato salad, pretzel salad and oatmeal raisin cookies. She is survived by her sons, Alan (Debra) Hubb of South Beloit and Larry (Leisa) Hubb of Stockton; her sister, Marian (Ed Hawley) Taber; her brother-in-law, T. Dale (Margaret) Hubb and her grandsons, Adam, Kyle, and Karl. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Tyler; sister, Thelma; and three brothers, Merle, Gerald and Wayne. Private family services will be held. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
