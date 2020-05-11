|
Eileen Goeman 1925—2020
Eileen Goeman, 94, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, went to heaven on May 8, 2020. She was born on the family dairy farm in Shullsburg, Wisconsin, to Leo and Mary (Wiegel) Leahy. She was a 1943 graduate of Darlingon High School in Darlington, Wisconsin. In 1948, she married Francis Ertmer, and they lived in Stockton, Illinois, until he passed away in 1984. She married Floyd Goeman of the Sioux Falls area in 1989; Floyd passed away in 2013.
Eileen was an active person and a firm believer in exercise. She was an artist and painted many pictures. She enjoyed golf, sewing, reading, and doing crossword puzzles. With Francis, she enjoyed fishing and camping. With Floyd, she enjoyed many winters in Texas. Eileen was a parishioner at St. Michael Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. In her memoirs, Eileen wrote, "Having the right attitude in life is important, and getting up in the morning and wondering what exciting things are going to happen that day makes me happy. Life is too short to complain about the little things one can't change."
She is survived by sons Frank Ertmer, Tom (Bobbi) Ertmer, and James (Susan) Ertmer; daughter Cynthia (Mike) Norten; stepson Allan (Kay) Goeman; stepdaughter Mary (Jerry) Martineau; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also surviving her are sister Eleanor Mitrovich, half-sister Pat Capra, and half-brothers Mike Leahy and Leo Leahy.
Predeceasing Eileen were her parents; husbands; sons Bob, John, and Marty; daughter Mari; sisters Marie Rollins, Evelyn Lower, Alice Krause, and Adele Tucker; brothers Edward, Joe, Richard, and Jerry Leahy.
Services are pending because of the coronavirus.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 11 to May 13, 2020