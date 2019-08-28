|
Eileen M. Diestelmeier 1932—2019
Eileen M. Diestelmeier, age 87 of Freeport, IL passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at WinnPrairie. She was born May 7, 1932 in Mt. Carroll, IL to Nicolay (N.C.) and Ora (Zink) Andresen. Eileen was a 1950 graduate of Stockton High School. She married Robert Diestelmeier on June 8, 1951; he passed on October 22, 2018. When her children were young, Eileen worked in the cafeteria at MicroSwitch. She then spent her time at home raising her family. After the kids were older, she worked in the library at Freeport High School where she was fondly known as Mrs. D. She enjoyed cooking and canning and loved crossword puzzles. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and followed her kids and grandkids to all of their activities. She is survived by her daughter, Sharolyn (Randy Walker) Meinert of Freeport; son, Dr. Michael Robert Diestelmeier (Emma Ruth) of Altoona, WI; grandchildren, Christopher Ryan Diestelmeier of LaCrosse, WI, Karin Beth (Joseph) Dzienkowski of Chippewa Falls, WI, Benjamin Robert (Alyssa) Diestelmeier of New Richmond, WI , and Michelle (James) Maves Delgenio of Astoria, NY; great grandchildren, Christopher Robert Diestelmeier, Caden James Diestelmeier, Gabriel Steven Diestelmeier, Ariadne Emma Diestelmeier, Drew Michael Dzienkowski, Tyler John Dzienkowski, Kendall Joe Dzienkowski, Lane Daniel Dzienkowski; and sister, Jean Oberholzer of FL. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; infant son, Brian Thomas Diestelmeier; and brother, Robert Andresen. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 31st at 1:00 p.m. at Walker Mortuary in Freeport with a visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport. A memorial fund has been established in her name. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019