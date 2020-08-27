Elaine Ruth Halstead 1920—2020Elaine Ruth Stebbins Halstead was born October 29, 1920, to Ralph Sidney-Joel and Bertha Augusta nee Fredricks Stebbins in Freeport, Illinois. She was raised in the Freeport area and graduated from Freeport high school at the age of 15. She, her cousin, and best friend were the first cheerleaders for Freeport High School. She worked at Burgess Battery prior to her marriage to Forrest Halstead on August 5, 1942, in Pacific Grove, California. After World War II they moved to Pecatonica, Illinois, where they lived until 1950. At that time, they moved to Boise, Idaho, where she worked as a bookkeeper for a tobacco and candy wholesaler. In 1959 they returned to Pecatonica and she worked for J. I. Case in Rockford and as a dispatcher for the Illinois State Police in Pecatonica. Her husband died November 16, 1979. She moved to Lino Lakes, Minnesota, in 1990 to live with her son, Richard. He died on January 22, 2010. She moved to Des Moines, Iowa, in February 2010, and moved to Dysart, Iowa, April 2011, where she lived independently, until her final illness. She died March 3, 2020, in Waterloo, Iowa; at the age of 99 years, 4 months and 3 days. She is survived by her daughters, Jo (Ron) Gruenwald, Venice, Florida; Patricia (Peter) Schmitz, Wilkesboro, North Carolina; her grandchildren Stephanie (Mark) Hookham, Dysart, Iowa; Dr. Kristin Young, Adel, Iowa; Kari (Mark) Flaten, Neenah, Wisconsin; Stephen Schmitz, Puerto Rico and John Schmitz, Madison, Wisconsin; 7 great grandchildren, Trey, Tate and Elle Hookham; Brianna and August Young; Tyler and Paige Flaten.Elaine and two of her friends began the VFW Auxiliary in Pecatonica shortly after WWII and she was a life-long member. She was a 4H leader in Pecatonica for 20 years and a member of St. John's Lutheran Church where she belonged to the LWML. She made over 100 quilts for Lutheran World relief. She was an avid genealogist and spent most of her day on her computer doing research.Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Twelve Mile Grove Cemetery with Pastor Terry Thiess officiating. Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or to the Pecatonica Historical Society.