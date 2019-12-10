|
Elbery Dyle Barrett 1930—2019
Elbert D. Barrett, age 89 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Manor Court. He was born May 16, 1930 at home in Oneco Township; the son of James C. and Hazel (Kline) Barrett. He was a 1950 graduate of Freeport High School. Elbert married Grace Aude on November 12, 1955; she passed on November 17, 2015. E. Dyle worked at Burgess Battery, WT Rawleigh, and retired from Kelly Springfield. He was a Mason, 32ndDegree Scottish Rite, a Shriner, and a Hamm Radio Operator. Together E. Dyle and Grace enjoyed hunting, trap shooting and both had a love for cats. He also enjoyed gardening and working on his lawn. He is survived by his brothers, Rydene Kline Barrett and Duane David (Pat) Barrett both of Freeport; and sister, Nechia Belle (Earl) Wyatt of Freeport and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Burrell Burnette, Gerald Hoyt, and James Keith; and sisters, Genevieve Francelia Stamm, Lois Mae Ruch, Inez Elieen Ruch, Nada Mary Schiesser, Bethel Blanche Rose and Doris Jean Garshva. A Masonic Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 13th at 11:00 a.m. at Walker Mortuary in Freeport with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. A Committal service will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport with Pastor Eddie Eddy presiding. A memorial fund has been established for Friends Forever Humane Society of Freeport. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019