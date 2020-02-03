Home

Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home - Forreston
203 S. 3rd Street
Forreston, IL 61030
(815) 938-2470
Eldon F. Leisson

Eldon F. Leisson Obituary
Eldon F. Leisson 1935—2020
Eldon F. Leisson of Forreston, IL died peacefully on Wednesday evening January 8th at the Oregon Health and Rehabilitation Center. Eldon was born on July 29, 1935 on the east edge of Forreston, IL to Frank and Edith(Schultz) Leisson. On April 28, 1979 he married Sharon Blake in Forreston, IL. He worked at Kable Printing in Mt. Morris, IL for 45 years and he also farmed with his brother Terry. He enjoyed watching the Bears, Cubs, White Sox and old cowboy movies. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years. Survived by wife, Sharon of Forreston, 4 sons, Tim(Penny) Leisson of Tucker, GA, Randall(Laurel) Leisson of Juda, WI, Robert(Peggy) Wagner of Baileyville, IL, Jeff(Liz) Wagner of German Valley, IL; 2 daughters, Joyce(Dana) LaPier of Belvidere, IL and Carla Jean Grove of Forreston, IL; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Marje(Larry)Myers of Byron, IL and Marcia(Joe) Conders of Freeport, IL; and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents; brother and sister in-law Terry and MaryJo Leisson; sister Gail Jean Leisson. Also daughter, Janet Heier and infant grandson, Joshua Wagner. Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday February 10, 2020 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home, Forreston. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m - 5:00 p.m. Sunday February 9, 2020 also at Burke Tubbs, Forreston. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made out to the Village of Progress, Oregon, IL and White Oak Cemetery Association, Forreston, IL. Please sign Mr. Leisson's guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com



Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
